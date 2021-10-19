How to update Super Smash Bros Ultimate

The most recent significant update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is version 13.0.0. It’s now starting to go out to all consoles throughout the world.

If you’ve been playing recently, the new version should immediately download to your device. You can get it right now by heading to the Switch home screen, finding the Smash Bros. Ultimate icon, hitting the “+” button, selecting “Software Update,” then “Via the Internet.”

The main goal of today’s patch is to make Sora the final DLC fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The Hollow Bastion stage, new music tracks, and spirits to battle are all included with the character. Remember that new Mii Fighter outfits, such as Doom Slayer, Octoling, and Judd, are available for purchase. Other aspects, such as balance adjustments, should be included as well.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s DLC support has come to an end today. Joker from Persona 5, Hero from Dragon Quest XI, Banjo & Kazooie from the N64 classic, Terry Bogard from Fatal Fury, and Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses for Fighters Pass Vol. 1 are just a few of the former characters. Min Min from ARMS, Steve & Alex from Minecraft, Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII, Pyra / Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Kazuya from Tekken, and now Sora from Kingdom Hearts were included in Fighters Pass Vol. 2.

There are no patch notes for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update version 13.0.0 yet.

In terms of Sora, we have a lot of information about him and his actions in the game. Additionally, you may visit the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate official website.

Connect the Nintendo Switch to the Internet through Wi-Fi.

Return to the HOME Menu and start the game from there.

The update will be immediately downloaded and installed.

The most recent version number will be shown on the title screen when the update is implemented.

To access the game’s Internet capabilities, you must install this update.

To utilise the game’s online features, you’ll need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. To participate in Local Wireless Battles, all players must be running the same version of the programme.

The latest version does not support replay data from prior versions. Before upgrading the programme, be sure you convert your replays by heading to Vault in the main menu and choosing Convert to Video. After you’ve downloaded the update, you’ll still be able to utilise your saved data.

