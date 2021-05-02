A Complete Guide To CSGO Prime Accounts

Are you new to the world of CSGO Prime? Check out this guide to get all your answers regarding CSGO Prime Accounts.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, popularly known as CSGO, is one of the most well-known names in the field of PC Gaming. Even if you have a bit of knowledge about PC Gaming, you might have surely heard about CSGO.

What is CSGO Prime?

Prime is a feature for players who purchased CSGO before it became free to play for everyone. Besides, if you are a user with Level 21 or above, then also you can access this benefit. This Prime Status provides the players with exclusive perks.

Scrolling down are the benefits of buying a CSGO Prime Account.

Perks Of Having The Prime Status

One of the most important pros of using a Prime Account is that you will only be match made with and against fellow prime users in all modes of the game. In this way, you can potentially avoid the cheaters.

Moreover, as a Prime user, you can avail yourself of souvenir items, weapon cases, item drops along with all the servers operated by the community.

Besides, if you buy a Prime account, you can easily rank high, and you don’t have to strive to reach Level 21.

When you buy a Prime Account, you will play with and against better players. Since Prime accounts are usually purchased by keen players and not the ones who are just here for fun. Hence, if you are an avid gamer, this feature is totally for you.

What Are The Common Malpractices And How Prime Protects You Against It?

Aim botting and Wall hacking are some of the common types of wrongdoing in Counter-Strike. These are especially witnessed among the lower ranks. However, Prime status can potentially protect you against these cheaters, keeping your gaming experience positive.

Though Prime status does not mean that you will not encounter cheaters, it indeed improves the standard of your match. Hence, it proves to be better than being a non-prime user.

How To Access The Prime Feature?

Here are some ways how you can get the Prime Status for your CSGO Account:

If you purchased Counter-Strike before December 6, 2019, i.e., before it became free-to-play, you’d inevitably have Prime Status activated. However, if you removed the number you linked earlier, your Prime feature will also be removed. You can still link that number again but only after 6 months.

Remember that your Prime status is not connected to your account but your phone number, so you can switch to a new account whenever required.

If you are a new user, you can buy the Prime feature on Steam for around $14.99. All you need is a valid phone number linked to your Steam account to buy a Prime Status.

If you don’t want to purchase a Prime account, you can simply wait until you reach Level 21 on your game, and then you can access it easily.

How To Opt For Prime Status?

If you bought CSGO before it went free-to-play, you would automatically have opted for Prime Status. Similarly, when you reach Level 21, you will have naturally opted for the Prime Feature.

You can verify this by pressing the ‘Play’ icon on the upper left corner and then witness a green coin and ‘PRIME ENABLED’ on the next screen.

Is It Possible To Remove Prime Status From Your Account?

No, presently, there is no way to remove the prime feature from your account once it is enabled.

Can Prime Users Play With Non-Prime Players?

Yes, if you wish to play with a non-prime user, you can undoubtedly go for it. However, you need to pre-make your match from the lobby. Besides, when a lobby consists of Prime and Non-Prime users, it is considered Non-Prime. Thus, the game will also be with and against Non-Prime users only.

Hence, a Non-Prime user can never play a Prime-only match.

The Bottom Line

All in all, this guide answers all your common questions about the CSGO Prime Accounts. Suppose you are not already a Prime user; avail of it today to enjoy the fantastic benefits of being a Prime user.

Thank you for reading!