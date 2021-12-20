A few Google employees may resign if not offered flexibility over remote working

Following Google’s decision to postpone its return-to-office strategy again again, many employees believe the corporation should embrace full-time remote working.

While Google has already opened its doors to employees who wish to come in, the company had planned to require staff to come into the office three days a week starting January 10 before the final delay.

Staffers believe the corporation should abandon its dreams of mandatory days as the revival of Covid cases continues to hinder the company’s return to the office. Google is already allowing employees to request full-time remote work arrangements, although just 20% of the company’s 140,000 employees are expected to be granted this request.

Furthermore, depending on where they live, workers who are given the option to work remotely may face a wage cut of up to 25%.

While some employees expressed a desire to return to the office for a few days a week, others with children indicated that remote working has changed their lives.

The company also provided four “work from anywhere” weeks every year, as well as 14 weeks of paid leave for parents and carers, in addition to its new remote work policy. However, because of Google’s apparent work arrangement limbo, some employees are considering looking for more reliable flexible work solutions.

“This problem has gotten increasingly controversial among workers,” one employee observed, “and, in my experience, is leading to significant turnover.” “Many Google employees are considering leaving in favour of a company that offers better remote-working options.”

According to the firm, nearly 40% of US employees have visited an office in recent weeks, with higher numbers in other parts of the world.

Last week, it was revealed that Google has informed its employees that they must be vaccinated against Covid-19 or risk being thrown on unpaid leave or being fired. Employees should show their immunisation status or seek for a medical or religious exemption, according to an internal memo seen by CNBC shared among senior officials.

One current employee claimed that they were concerned about “wasted time and capacity building.”

“What’s the point of coming into the office if you can’t get a conference room or find a quiet space? Why come in on days when everyone is here when you could stay at home if you need to perform solo work?”

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet, had proposed a new “hybrid” work paradigm in May, in which around 60% of Google’s employees will be expected to work in the office a few days a week. Another 20% would be allowed to migrate to “new company locations,” while the remaining 20% could apply to work from home full-time, with wage modifications for both groups.