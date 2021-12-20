Elon Musk’s Chinese lookalike creates a stir on Twitter

The internet is at a loss because a man who looks like the carbon copy of Elon Musk has been creating quite a stir. A video posted on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, has gone viral and quite naturally, people are racking their brains over the authehticity of the video. Well, it is not every day that you find a celebrity doppleganger. And to make things more interesting, it is the doppleganger of none other than Elon Musk. Seems like its not just Elena Gilbert who has the doppleganger problem. However, it looks like Musk has taken it as quite an interesting joke. Here is his rather hilarious response to all the humdrum caused by the viral video. And as usual, it invited a flurry of reactions and responses from Twitter users.

Maybe I’m partly Chinese! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2021

The What and When

Ever since the video surfaced, the internet has been in a frenzy as curiosity and excitement is getting the better of them. And must I say the immense scope for a plethora of memes. Add to that the rather hilarious and candid response from Musk himself, and we have a trending topic in the making. And yes, “Elon Musk Chinese” is the new topic of discussion on Twitter, the most important question being whether it is a play of nature or a ploy of technology.

Although the man in the viral video hasn’t been identified, Twitterati has been generous enough in giving the lookalike the name, “Yi Long Musk.” Read it once again and you will get it. Seems like the man has proclaimed himself as the “Chinese Elon Musk.” But given the streak of skepticism embedded in social media, people weren’t that eager to believe in this rather uncanny resembalnce. While a good majority were amazed and perplexed, the rest were questioning the authenticity of the video. Because chances are that the person in the video is actually a deepfake. Many of the social media users are pointing at the slight glitch in the speech of this “Chinese Elon Musk” to support the claim that it is a deepfake. After all, deepfakes aren’t that uncommon these days. Infact, they have attracted quite a bit of crticism and scrutiny owing to their deceptive nature and the potential to be used for the wrong purposes.

Responses On Twitter

Twitter witnessed a plethora of reactions and responses following the viral video that sent internet into a frenzy. Let us take a look.

China is a nation that loves to cheat, such as changing other people's faces with AI to their own — kris (@N3Se4Vb1rqHf1O6) December 20, 2021