A firm melts a $58,000 Tesla into a bust of Elon Musk and it still looks nothing like him

A luxury accessory firm located in Russia is selling eight-inch-tall busts of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, which it claims are fashioned from melted-down Tesla electric car parts.

The statues, on the other hand, show no similarity to the world’s wealthiest person.

Caviar is known for producing high-end cellphones. The business said in a press release that it manufactured 27 Musk busts as part of a limited-edition set. According to Caviar, each one is worth $2,700, yet the bust is listed on its website for $3,220. “These new things represent Elon Musk’s essence, and as a result, they will offer their owners the success and inventiveness of this exceptional individual,” firm founder Sergey Kitov stated in the statement.

The bust is made of metal from a blue Tesla Model 3 (which starts at roughly $58,000 in Russia), according to Head of Marketing Dmitrey Stoliarov.

According to Stoliarov, a 3D artist employed by Caviar created the sculpture’s resemblance to Musk. “We didn’t get it off the internet,” he explained. When asked about the differences between Musk’s appearance and the bust design, Stoliarov said: “The purpose of our artist was not to create photographic accuracy. He built a portrait of the inventor that mirrored all of his accomplishments and inventions.” According to the business, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Max designs manufactured using Tesla parts start at $5,600 each. On the upper right corner of the designs is a portrait of Musk, with an engraving produced from the copper of a Tesla battery.

The phone designs and sculptures are part of the company’s Visionaries collection, which also includes busts of Alibaba founder Jack Ma and late Apple CEO Steve Jobs, which sell for $1,990 and $1,680, respectively. Nickel-plated brass is used to make these busts.

“We want our customers to be inspired by Elon Musk’s or Steve Jobs’ desktop busts and their personalized iPhones every day and design their future,” Stoliarov added. According to Caviar, only 99 of these phones will be accessible worldwide.