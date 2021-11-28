According to HypeBeast, recently mega-yacht Metaverse mega yachts sell for $650000 in the Sandbox virtual world. The Metaflower Super Mega Yacht was purchased for 149 Ether. The most expensive non-fungible token was sold in The Sandbox virtual universe. Players can create, own, and monetize their gaming experiences in the Sandbox which is basically a virtual universe.

The most expensive non-fungible token ever sold in The Sandbox virtual gaming environment was a giant boat, which sold for roughly $650,000.According to etherscan, the Metaflower Super Mega Yacht was purchased for 149 ether. It is described as an ultra-luxury megayacht with a DJ booth, two helipads, and a hot tub among its amenities. HypeBeast was the first to report.

Republic Realm, a metaverse developer, released the digital asset for The Fantasy Collection range of luxury NFTs developed for The Sandbox. Private islands, jet skis, and speedboats are among the other high-end items available. Players can create, own, and monetize their gaming experiences in the Sandbox, a virtual universe.

According to the white paper, players can generate digital assets such as NFTs and upload them to the marketplace. Owners of sand, the platform’s main utility token, can participate in the platform’s governance through a decentralized autonomous organization, or DAO. The metaverse, a new three-dimensional version of the internet, has recently garnered headlines for the sale of high-end products.

A block of digital land in Decentraland, a virtual environment, was sold for $2.43 million in November, a sum that dwarfed most properties in New York City and San Francisco.

In Decentraland, one acre of land is equal to 52.5 square feet. The Tokens.com acquisition is about equal to 6,090 square feet of property, which is far more than the average San Francisco home of 1,150 square feet. In Decentraland, that works out to about $400 per square foot vs $1,200 in San Francisco.

Axie Infinity, another virtual environment, sold another parcel of digital land for $2.3 million the next day. In a tweet, the play-to-earn website said that a plot of land had sold for 550 ether, which is currently worth over $2.3 million at current prices. With Axie Infinity, users may create digital pet axolotls to play games, buy land and other assets, and earn and sell axie-related non-fungible tokens (NFTs). It even has its cryptocurrency, AXS, which is one of the most widely traded metaverse tokens. “We believe this is the largest sum ever paid for a single plot of digital land,” Axie tweeted.

The sales have continued to show how much investors are ready to spend to secure their lots before the metaverse becomes widespread. The surge in interest has also pushed the value of cryptocurrencies tied to the virtual world, such as Decentraland’s mana token and Sandbox’s sand currency, to new highs.

