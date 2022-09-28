A Flipkart User Receives Washing Soap For The Order Of Laptop

A Flipkart user has taken to LinkedIn and has brought that, he was delivered washing soaps for the order of a laptop. The incident took place during the offer days of Flipkart when the user ordered the laptop using an open box system. The user an IIM student who has said that he also has the CCTV footage of the incident is posting the message on the LinkedIn platform as a last resort.

Open Box System of Flipkart

The user in his post has alleged that the laptop was received by his father who is not familiar with the recent e-commerce system of Open Box. Under the open box system a user at the time of delivery, upon verifying the content of the box, provides the one-time password. Reportedly, in this case, the OTP was shared at the beginning itself without proper verification of the contents inside the delivery box.

“My father’s fault is that he assumed the package – coming from a Flipkart assured seller – will contain a laptop and not detergent. Why couldn’t the delivery boy inform the receiver about [the] open box concept before asking for OTP?,” he asked on LinkedIn.

Customer Support Statement

In his LinkedIn post, Yashaswi Sharma who has tagged the union minister Piyush Goel and the CEO of Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said that customer care support washed its hands putting back the blame on him. Yashaswi has alleged in the LinkedIn post that, the customer care support of the e-commerce company declined to help him retrieve his amount back saying that the user’s father is responsible for the mistake.

Flipkart Clarifications

After Yashaswi’s post on LinkedIn, the e-commerce giant issued a clarification saying that the company upon going through the details of the incident has decided to return back the amount of laptop, which the company said should not take more than three to four days. Yashaswi who acknowledged the assurance of the e-commerce giant regarding returning his amount has said that he is yet to receive it. The company has also said in its statement that, it has been able to find the mistake.

A user commenting on the matter said that the e-commerce site should provide Yashaswi with the action it has taken on the matter. The annual shopping event of the flip card the big billion days began on the 23 of this month and is expected to end on the 30th. Amazon’s Great Indian festival concludes on the same day.