Top smartphone deals for Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale

Flipkart India has announced their Festive Day Sale for this season where there are several ranges of products including fashion, electronics appliances as well as gadgets and accessories which will be sold at discount.

For this article, we will be covering all the information on smartphone deals with all the 5G as well as 4G models which will be sold at discounts. So, if you are looking to get a new smartphone or upgrade to a new smartphone this is a great time for you to go with getting a new smartphone. Let’s now take a deep dive into the smartphone deals you can grab for this Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale.

Smartphone deals on Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale

Here are all the smartphone deals you can grab for this Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale.

1. Poco M4 5G for Rs. 9,749

This is a new mid-ranger smartphone from Poco. So, if you are having a budget of below Rs. 10,000 then you can have a look at this smartphone. This Poco M4 5G smartphone gets its power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor which is coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage with an option to expand its memory too.

On the front side, you will get a bigger 6.58-inch screen with the support for Full HD+ resolution and on the back side, you will get a bigger 50MP sensor coupled with a 2MP sensor too.

2. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G for Rs. 12,499

If you can add a little more money to your budget and you want a new smartphone that is specifically from Samsung then you can get this Samsung Galaxy F23 5G smartphone.

This is the smartphone that can be considered a great option as this smartphone gets power from a powerful Qualcomm chipset which is the Snapdragon 750G SoC.

On the front side, you will get a bigger 6.6-inch screen with the support for FULL HD+ resolution. However, this display is an LCD but still gets the support for a 120Hz faster refresh rate.

Unlike other popular Samsung Galaxy smartphones, even this smartphone gets a bigger battery with a total capacity of 5000 mAh which can be charged with 25W fast wired charging. The smartphone is sold for 4GB as well as 6GB RAM variant where the RAM can be expanded to 12GB option too. Here you also get 128GB of internal storage.

3. Poco X4 Pro 5G for Rs. 13,999

We have another smartphone coming from Poco which is the Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone. This smartphone gets a bigger display on the front side which is a 6.67-inch screen and supports FULL HD+ resolution this panel is Samsung’s built Super AMOLED screen.

The smartphone gets its power from a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and on the backside, we get a bigger 64MP camera sensor coupled with an 8MP sensor and then a 2MP sensor too. This smartphone also gets a bigger battery with 5000 mAh in capacity with the support for faster 67W wired charging.