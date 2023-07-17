Weekly Business Roundup: Key Stories and Insights

In the last week, the business world has been abuzz with a myriad of exciting developments. Elon Musk made headlines with the launch of his groundbreaking AI company. Meanwhile, Disney is exploring expansion into the Indian market, signalling major moves in the entertainment industry.

In this article, we will examine some major developments in the business world over the past week that hold significant influence on future trajectories.

Elon Musk Unveils xA New AI Startup

Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of Tesla and Twitter, recently announced the launch of a new AI startup called xAI. The company’s goal is to develop an AI system that is focused on benefiting humanity and deeply curious about the universe. Musk aims to provide a safer alternative to the potential risks associated with highly advanced superintelligence, as depicted in movies like “Terminator.” xAI has a team of experienced engineers from renowned companies like OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft. More information about the startup will be revealed in a Twitter Spaces chat scheduled for Friday.

US FTC probes OpenAI over ChatGPT’s consumer protection issues

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is investigating OpenAI, the company behind the popular ChatGPT chatbot, for possible violations of consumer protection laws. The agency has asked OpenAI to provide detailed information on its AI technology, products, customers, privacy and data security practices. The FTC is looking into whether OpenAI has engaged in unfair or deceptive practices by scraping public data and publishing false or harmful information through ChatGPT. OpenAI founder Sam Altman said the company is confident it follows the law and protects user privacy.

Disney considers a joint venture or sale for its India business

Walt Disney is exploring strategic options for its Star India business, which includes the Disney+ Hotstar streaming service and dozens of TV channels. The company wants to find ways to make the India business grow and cut expenses, as it faces tough competition from Reliance Industries’ JioCinema platform.

Disney has been in discussions with at least one bank about the possibility of forming a partnership or selling some of its India assets, according to sources cited by the Wall Street Journal. When Disney acquired the India business from 21st Century Fox in 2019, it was valued at around $15-16 billion.

Byju’s appoints Arjun Mohan as the CEO of its international business

Byju’s, the Indian ed-tech giant, has chosen Arjun Mohan as the CEO of its international business. Byju Raveendran will continue as the group CEO, while Mrinal Mohit will still lead the India business. Arjun Mohan previously served as Byju’s Chief Business Officer for 11 years before joining upGrad, another educational company promoted by Ronnie Screwvala, as its India CEO. He resigned from upGrad in December last year.

