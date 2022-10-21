A Man Stole $ 122 Million From Google and Facebook Just By Asking for Money

According to recent reports, a man stole a total of $122 million from Google and Facebook just by asking for the money. This plan of the individual did backfire on him. Read the entire article to find out how.

About the scam

As per the reports, this person was able to scam both companies, that is Facebook and Google into paying $99 million and $23 million each respectively. He did so by forging invoices for materials that neither company didn’t order, Surprisingly, both companies paid him because of this invoice. The name of the individual that pulled off these scams is Evaldas Rimasauskas.

This person scammed these companies into paying by forging these invoices and he even convinced the bank that these were legitimate transactions by showing his fake invoices. The most surprising part of this whole scam is that no official from the companies bothered to look into it before the company sent over the money.

Such a large amount of money and even then nobody bothered to cross-check. Evaldas did plead guilty in court to his theft and was sentenced to 60 years in prison. Although Evaldas did receive his punishment, this is a lesson for all tech companies to cross-check before sending someone a huge amount of money.

