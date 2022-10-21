Google and Apple’s War Continues as iPhone owners will now get annoying message That an Android user ‘reacted’ to their text.

According to recent reports, the competitiveness between the two companies, Apple and Google gets highlighted as now the iPhones will be receiving a notification every time an android user reacts to their message. Read the whole article to learn more about this piece of news.

Comments made by both the parties

“From a Google perspective, we think every Android user should just have to message over Wi-Fi,” Sanaz Ahari, who manages Android and business communications at Google, told The Verge. She added that the Android and Apple ecosystems have “a lot of conversations.”

In August, Android launched a page on its website calling Apple out for refusing “to adopt modern texting standards when people with iPhones and Android phones text each other.” The page has buttons that take users to Twitter to tweet at Apple to “stop breaking my texting experience. #GetTheMessage” with a link to Android’s page urging Apple to “fix texting.”

“We would much prefer that everybody adopts RCS which has the capability to support proper reactions,” Jan Jedrzejowicz, Google Messages product manager, said in a briefing before the Messages updates were announced. “But in the event that’s not possible or hasn’t happened yet, this feels like the next best thing.”

