A new committee is formed to vote out anti-Bitcoin politicians like Elizabeth Warren

Recently, a new committee has been formed to vote out anti-Bitcoin politicians like Elizabeth Warren. At the same time, it aims to elect politicians in favor of Bitcoin. At the Bitcoin conference in Miami, Grant McCarty from Bitcoin Magazine announced the launch of the Bitcoin Advocacy Project (BAP), the Bitcoin Policy Institute (BPI), and the political committee called Financial Freedom PAC.

What do these political efforts aim to achieve?

The Financial Freedom PAC aims to elect candidates that are in favor of Bitcoin and are willing to defend the rights of BTC hodlers in the US. The details of the same are present on the website of the political party. Now, some might ask why there was a need for such a big step. Are Bitcoin investors not safe in the US? Well, it seems that the regulations are not in favor of them and are getting stricter by the time.

The Super PACs can spend money to fight against candidates that are against Bitcoin or have formed legislations that are not favorable. Yes, it is important to note, though, that they cannot donate to political candidates directly. However, the committee has voiced its support for Josh Mandel, Ohio’s Republican Senate Candidate; Aarika Rhodes, Ohio’s democrat House candidate, Blake Masters, Arizona Republican Senate candidate; and Matthew Diemer from Congress.

The committee accepts donations from the people and corporations but only in Bitcoin. Fiat is not supported by them, and as reported, it was an intentional choice. They even explained the reason behind this. The goal this committee has come up with is going to take a long time to accomplish. So, with Bitcoin on their balance sheet, whatever they don’t spend now, will give them more “purchasing power” in the future.

The Bitcoin Advocacy Project and Bitcoin Policy Institute



Recently, the Bitcoin policy Institute published a whitepaper on Bitcoin and national security. So, they have been awarded a Bakamoto grant by the Bitcoin advocacy project. The goal is to create awareness about BTC in the US and create an orange wave. The BAP also played an essential role in creating the Financial Freedom PAC and has pledged it a $100,000 sum.

