Epic Games And Lego Partner To Build A Metaverse

Epic Games and the LEGO Group have announced a creative partnership to create a metaverse for kids. This isn’t the first time the two companies have collaborated, the latest announced metaverse project seems like a step forward for both Epic Games and the LEGO Group. The two companies have announced a long-term collaboration on a metaverse project focused on children and families, in which both the companies Group have hoped to use their expertise to create a metaverse project focused on the younger ones. The LEGO Group and Epic Games’ long-term partnership aims to shape the future of the Metaverse, which is safe and fun for kids and families.

Both the companies will combine their extensive experience in creating worlds for children to learn how to design a virtual world that cares about children’s well-being. These two companies are probably two of the biggest names in entertainment that are joining forces to create a virtual space for kids. Fortnite developer Epic Games today announced a partnership with LEGO to create a virtual world designed for kids. The next big step in realizing developer Epic Games’ metaverse is announcing a partnership with The LEGO Group to create a space where kids of all ages can enjoy immersive and “creative stimulating” virtual experiences. Experience an engaging “creative thrill” virtual experience.

Epic Games has outlined ambitious plans for the Metaverse, and on Thursday Fortnite maker Fortnite announced its intention to build a portion of it with the legendary toymaker. Through their joint announcement, Epic and Lego join other companies pursuing the concept of the metaverse. The announcement underscores the Epic Games developers’ belief that Metaverse is at the heart of the future of the internet, and that creating age-appropriate spaces with partners such as The LEGO Group is critical to the full realization of Metaverse.

Their metaverse project will compete with popular online platform Roblox, which also offers similar virtual worlds where kids can play mini-games. The possibility of a metaverse continues to present an enticing opportunity for investors of all kinds, with LEGO choosing to focus on the children’s metaverse, partnering with Epic Games to develop it. While the family- and kid-focused Metaverse hasn’t announced a specific product or release date, it’s easy to see past Epic and Lego Group projects, as well as projects from possible rivals Roblox and Minecraft, provide a new look at the Metaverse Children.