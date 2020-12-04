A Non-stop 60 hour Entrepreneurship Summit aims to help businesses bounce back from COVID-19 setbacks

The three-day, 60-hour marathon TiE Entrepreneurship summit scheduled to be held from 8 th to 10 th December 2020 is a mega virtual platform where budding entrepreneurs will get a chance to restructure their way to overcoming the COVID-19 crisis.

Entrepreneurship was thriving across the planet like never before. Then came the pandemic and destabilized the entire ecosystem. Funding opportunities dried up. Strict social-distancing norms strangled supply chains and kept customers away from products. Many entrepreneurs packed their bags. Yet others are still hanging by the thread, but with no idea what the future holds. While some shining startups and unicorns, particularly in healthcare and FMCG, were still able to bag funding, for most others the odds of financial backing all but disappeared.

Nevertheless, one thing that stands out about the entrepreneurial community is the never-say-die attitude. Successful entrepreneurs have a history of overcoming harshest of crises and resurrecting their companies from the edge of doom. Be it the dotcom bubble crash of 2000 or the financial recession of 2008, the entrepreneurs that lived through were the ones who successfully rebuilt their foundations. Now in 2020 amid the COVID-19 induced economic slump, the entrepreneurial community is again coming together to help each other bounce back. One such event to re-arm tomorrow’s leaders is the TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) Global Summit 2020 – a 3-Day Marathon Virtual Event aimed to empower business leaders virtually when the tradition ‘physical’ approaches are falling apart.

The TGS 2020 Summit – Serving Every Need of the Entrepreneur

The three-day summit is pegged to be World’s Largest Entrepreneurship where entrepreneurs will get a chance to restructure their way back into the game.

Attending entrepreneurs will get the opportunity to enhance their revenues by meeting prospective customers, attract funding, onboard mentors and board members besides learning from the top business minds of the world. Businesses facing a cash crunch will be pitching their ideas to 200+ investors including the World’s Top-100 VCs, and Angel Investment Firms. An interesting concept of speed dating will be unveiled where entrepreneurs will have three minutes each to pitch an idea to a group of investors. These industry behemoths have investment portfolios of $10 million to $50 million.

The summit has introduced a pioneering business-matchmaking technology through the power of Artificial Intelligence, something unheard of in the past. The AI-based platform will identify and select entrepreneurs and fix their meetings with other businessmen in the same domain.

Information to Empower

It takes a lot more to become a successful entrepreneur than just a terrific idea. It is vital for entrepreneurs to think ahead of time in order to perfect the execution of their plans. More than a unique idea, it is the vision that makes a successful entrepreneur stand apart. And a crisis like COVID-19 makes it all the more essential for entrepreneurs to be far-sighted and equipped for the worst.

The TiE Global summit 2020 features marathon sessions featuring some of the world’s most outstanding business leaders, and visionary speakers who will shed vital wisdom for the entrepreneurs in audience. The acclaimed list of speakers includes names such as Nobel laureate economist Abhijit Banerjee, Indian IT Industry legend and Infosys Co-founder NR Narayana Murthy, business magnates Gautam Adani of Adani Group and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw of Biocon Ltd, policy experts Amitabh Kant, CEO of Niti Aayog, and Satheesh Reddy, Chairman, DRDO, motivational speaker Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, and a galaxy of other star speakers who will share their vibrant ideas and profound wisdom.

The summit promises to become a platform for entrepreneurs to gain the knowledge needed to recover from the current situation and create their playbooks for the testing times of the today and future.

How Struggling Entrepreneurs can leverage TGS 2020?

There are a number of ways through which entrepreneurs can benefit from attending the event. The one-on-one sessions will help them impress future investors. In match-making sessions, they can find potential buyers for their products. Global leaders with a plethora of knowledge can be requested by entrepreneurs to join their companies as mentors or board members. Entrepreneurs can look for new partnerships and alliances, or sell their ideas at a high premium to buyers who can transform their fortunes.

The three-day meet with 300+ speakers across 200 sessions will give entrepreneurs a peek into the brightest minds and their mantras of success, crisis management and leadership. There are certain sessions through which entrepreneurs can’t afford to miss:

At the Cracking the Funding Code session, attendees will learn how to attract potential investors and how to generate interest of investors in their ideas.

A Peek into the Mind of Investors session for entrepreneurs to pick business leaders’ best concepts and implement them in their startups.

Another session 10 Winning Habits of Highly Successful Startups is aimed at helping entrepreneurs understand where and how to focus their efforts and energy.

The session How to Sell When Nobody’s Buying will tell entrepreneurs how to woo customers during the economic downturn.

Dealstorming — The Secret Weapon to Successful Selling will help entrepreneurs learn maintaining consistency in sales.

With these standout salient features, the TIE Global Summit 2020 is set to be the brightest spot in a year that saw unparalleled darkness for the business fraternity.

In order to be a part of the initiative, willing entrepreneurs can apply on the TGS 2020 website.