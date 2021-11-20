A Note from the Rockstar Games Team RE: Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

Rockstar Titles has apologized for the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (GTA: The Trilogy) and has reversed its decision to remove the original games from online PC retailers. Rockstar Titles has apologized for the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (GTA: The Trilogy) and has reversed its decision to remove the original games from online PC retailers.

“The Grand Theft Auto franchise — and the games that comprise this famous trilogy — are as precious to us as they are to fans all across the world.” The revised versions of these legendary games did not launch in a state that met our quality standards, let alone the expectations of our fans.”

There will be plenty more updates coming, as well as a “Title Update” for the game in the coming days. Rockstar also said that the previous PC versions of GTA 3, San Andreas, and Vice City will be re-released as a package on the Rockstar store “shortly,” and that anyone who purchases the remastered trilogy on PC before June 30, 2022, will receive these titles for free. The crew has also been abused online because of the state of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, according to the post, which reads, “it hurts us to mention that we are receiving tales of members of the development teams being bullied on social media.” As we work through these challenges, we urge that our community maintain a respectful and constructive dialogue around this release.” In other news, the modders behind the GTA 3 and Vice City reverse-engineer projects have filed defenses against Take-lawsuit. Two’s They believe the project is protected by copyright law and the publisher’s implicit license/abandonment