Smartphones and laptops with internet connectivity can act both as a resource or a distraction depending upon how a student uses it. There are plenty of apps available for digital devices like smartphones, laptops and tablets, which when used by the students judiciously can act as resources. Here is a list of 10 must-have productivity apps for the students which the students can use to improve their academic productivity.

1. Evernote

Evernote is an app that is mostly used by students for taking notes. In this all-in-one app, a student in addition to taking notes can also create to-do lists. Evernote app allows the user to create notebooks, within which notes can be added. With the Evernote app and a tablet or iPad with a pencil, one will never need to go back to the traditional notebook. The app can also be used for storing your documents including academic ones. For instance, you can store the documents that you need to show after seeing your name in Sarkari Result for successful admission. The Evernote app also comes with plenty of pre-designed templates which can be used depending upon the requirement.

2. Google Keep

It is a handy app from Google that can be used for taking instant notes. Google Keep is the perfect app to take notes and create to-do lists. The notes taken in Google Keep can be colour coded which makes sorting in the app an easy job to do. If you are preparing for different Government Jobs, you can store the information for the same in Google Keep with labels. Further, one can add labels and collaborators in the notes. The user can also take a photo directly from the app or choose a pre-existing photo. It also supports drawing, recording, and tick boxes.

3. TickTick

It is one of the most popular to-do list apps. The premium version of the TickTick app allows the users to time block the different tasks and this technique of TickTick works better than Google Calendar. One can also create a list of habits in the TickTick app. The Focus feature of the app, helps the users to concentrate with the help of white noise to complete the task at hand.

4. Goodreads

If you are a reader or are trying to be a reader, then Goodreads can prove to be a very resourceful app. In Goodreads, you can see the rating and review of a book. This is especially very helpful before you decide to read a book. The user can also create self-made challenges in the Goodreads app to make reading a habit. You can categorize a book in Goodreads as reading, to read or read and update your daily reading progress.

5. Adobe Acrobat

Every student has to deal with PDF documents and Adobe Acrobat is a wonderful PDF reader. The app is available on the desktop, web and even mobile. Singing into Adobe Acrobat makes the document available instantly. Further, using the app, one can not only view the PDFs but also comment on them in addition to filling and signing it. The view settings supported by the app include continuous, single page, two pages, two pages with cover page, reading mode, and night mode.

6. Trello

Trello is a visually appealing app that is commonly used for tracking projects. On the Trello app, the users need to create boards depending upon the project that they want to work on. Within the board, the user can create lists and cards depending upon the work. One can invite all the members working on the project. The app supports real-time collaboration and working with a team is extremely easy on Trello.

7. Pocket

It is a productivity app that allows users to save web pages that can be accessed later for reading. It is like a bookmarking tool and the only difference is that all the bookmarks are accessible from one place. The app also allows the users to categorize the web pages that they are saving. It is the right platform to build wonderful resources.

8. Loop – Habit Tracker

It is a habit tracking tool that can be used both for building good habits and breaking bad habits. It is possible to set targets on Loop which can be used to push oneself towards building better habits. It also provides the users with a habit score to check their progress. The reminder feature helps remind you about the habit.

9. Forest

It is a must-have app for the students because it helps them to focus. It cuts down your screen time by allowing you to work in a distraction-free environment. When you focus on using this app, you plant a tree and if you leave the app for browsing other apps or websites, your tree will die. The app helps you to focus in a gamified manner.

10. Notion

The notion is similar to Evernote and provides the users with a collaborative space. It can be used for creating and sharing documents and notes, along with media files. Projects can be managed on this platform using the Kanban boards which are highly customizable and the app further supports live collaboration.