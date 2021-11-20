Apple Watch SE gets first ever lowest price for this Black Friday

Look no further if you’re looking for Black Friday offers and hope to get a good deal on Apple’s wristwatch. Wearables are one of the most popular goods on Black Friday, and demand is especially high for all things Apple, so be sure to get yours before they sell out.

The Apple Watch SE (GPS/44mm) is now on sale for $219 on Amazon. This discount cuts 22% off the original price, saving you a total of $60.

This is also the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this setup. The good thing is that this deal applies to the majority of color selections, so you’ll have lots of alternatives.

Now, Walmart and Best Buy both have the Apple Watch SE at the same cheap $219 pricing. So, if one merchant sells out, check stock at other retailers.

Even with the recent arrival of the Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch SE remains one of the top smartwatches on the market.

You’ll get the best of both worlds with this flagship wearable, owing to its hybrid combination of the Apple Watch Series 5 and Series 4. This model has a heart rate sensor, international emergency dialing, fall detection, and noise monitoring.

The Apple Watch SE comes with a slew of customizable watch faces, NFC for mobile payments, and compatibility for Apple’s Family Setup, which allows you to set up and administer an Apple Watch for your kid or parent.

Overall, this is a fantastic offer. You can purchase one of the best-performing wearables on the market for 22% off. Just bear in mind that the stock isn’t going to stay very long. If you want to look at more specials, check out our list of some of the best Apple Watch Black Friday bargains right now.

