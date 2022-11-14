A software engineer from India claims that Meta fired him two days after he relocated to Canada for employment

A Meta employee claims that two days after moving from India to Canada for work. He was fired from the company.

An Indian software engineer named Himanshu V. commented on November 10. He took LinkedIn to put his thought. He said that he was one of the thousands of workers impacted by Meta’s mass layoff.

“I relocated to Canada to join #Meta, and 2 days after joining, my journey came to an end as I am impacted by the massive layoff,” Himanshu, a software engineer, expressed his thought in the post. “My heart goes out to everyone facing a difficult situation right now.”

Himanshu’s LinkedIn post has received over 22,000 replies and 1,000 comments in just four days. However, Himanshu’s account could not be independently corroborated. Few news panel requests for comment from Himanshu did not immediately receive a response.

Meta said on November 9 that it would be laying off more than 11,000 workers, or roughly 13% of its workforce.

According to Meta’s LinkedIn page, 1,800 individuals were employed by the company in Canada as of November 9.

Himanshu stated on LinkedIn that he is currently looking for a job in India or Canada but that he had yet to learn what would come next. His biography stated that he had previously worked for tech firms like GitHub and Adobe.

Just after a few days, employees moved from India. However, Meta unexpectedly let go of other employees, including Himanshu.

Former Amazon software developer Vishwajeet Jha said on November 11 in a LinkedIn post that Meta had only employed him for three days before being let go.

“Really sad that this happened,” Jha wrote, adding that the process of obtaining a work visa to Canada was “long.”

Neelima Agarwal is a software engineer who immigrated to Canada from India in November. She claimed that she was let go two days after starting the business.

On November 9, Agarwal posted on Linkedin that she was devastated over losing her job after relocating to Canada. By the time of publication, Agarwal’s post had received over 6,4000 reactions and more than 480 comments.

The Press Release of Meta gave a brief description of jobs and layoffs. In addition, the firm announced ambitions to construct a Toronto-based engineering hub. The hub would create 2,500 employees eight months before the announcement of the mass layoffs at its Canada office.

Jha, Agarwal, or Meta did not immediately answer response requests.

A news panel recently revealed that after being let go by the company, Meta employees from offices worldwide have turned to LinkedIn to make “badge posts” – parting letters with their ID cards.

On November 10, Chad Lesher, a former Meta strategy lead, posted on LinkedIn, “Officially became a casualty of the mass-layoffs at Meta this morning… but honestly, I’m not even the least bit salty,”