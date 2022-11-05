A Twitter worker who is eight months pregnant was terminated 

Elon Musk, owner of Twitter fired almost 50% of workers from office in one of the toughest layoffs in the tech industry.

According to sources, about 7500 Twitter employees worldwide have lost their jobs. Additionally, Musk eliminated the whole workforce in India and closed several offices. Eight months pregnant was also affected by the mass layoffs.

Twitter’s former content marketing manager Rachel Bonn posted on social media. She posted that her laptop access had been terminated on Thursday night. All of the staff received an unsigned email that evening informing them of the layoffs.

She replied, “Last Thursday in the SF office, really the last day Twitter was Twitter. 8 months pregnant and have a 9 month old. Just got cut off from laptop access.” In response to a journalist’s tweet, Bonn posted a reply.

Just got cut off from laptop access #LoveWhereYouWorked 💙 https://t.co/rhwntoR98l pic.twitter.com/KE8gUwABlU — rachel bonn (@RachBonn) November 4, 2022

The journalist claimed that pregnant workers who lose their jobs might be uncertain about their insurance or severance benefits.

Twitter emailed every employee

On Thursday, Twitter emailed every employee. The email informed them that they would receive emails on Friday regarding their job status with the firm.

“In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce,” the unsigned email says.

“We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is, unfortunately, necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.”

Soon after the email was issued, offices all over the world were temporarily closed, and employee badge access was also restricted. If the employees were already on their way to the office, they were urged to turn around and go home.

Musk reacted to the Twitter layoffs by saying that the company was forced to let go of people. Repeating that the corporation lost millions of dollars every day, he said the layoffs were necessary. The employees received a three-month severance package, he added.