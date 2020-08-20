Able Jobs secured $1.8M backed by SAIF Partners

Bangalore based hiring platform for entry-level talent, Able Jobs, has now secured a seed funding round of $1.8 million from the Y Combinator, Saif Partners, First Cheque, and Titan Capital.

The startup will going to use the new funding to accelerate its product growth and expansion of its team. Able Jobs also plans to build a state of the art training products for companies to hire talent reliably and expand into adjacent sectors like the BFSI, FMCG, etc.

Ravish Agrawal, CEO of Able Jobs, said, “Over the past decades, companies have invested a lot of capital in hiring and training entry-level talent. We, at Able Jobs, are focused on solving this by partnering with companies and helping them hire trained professionals with a single click and no upfront investment.”

“We are glad to have the SAIF team on our side, their deep networks in the ecosystem and years of expertise with startups will help us massively scale up our business,” he added.