Lenovo launches 5 new laptops under the yoga series lineup

Lenovo has an excellent reputation for its yoga series of laptops. It has always provided these laptops at reasonable prices and with amazing specifications. So, now to renew the lineup of their yoga series they have launched Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i, Yoga Slim 7i Pro, Yoga Slim 7 Pro, Yoga 7i, Yoga 6. These devices can come with both Intel and AMD CPUs. They also have a lot of other unique features that enhance the experience of using Yoga devices.

Lenovo Yoga 7i specifications and price

The device comes in two sizes, 14 inches and 15.6 inches. It is a 2 in 1 convertible laptop and comes with a full-HD touch screen display. It can be paired with up to 16gb of DDR4 RAM and 1tb SSD for fast booting and loading speeds.

The device runs on a 71 WHr battery and also has front-firing Dolby Atmos speakers with Alexa support. Lenovo Yoga 7i has been priced at EUR 999 and EUR 1099 respectively for the 14 and 15.6 inches models.

Lenovo Yoga slim 7i specifications and price

The Lenovo Yoga slim 7i comes with a high-resolution 13.3-inch quad-HD display. It also has 100% sRGB colour gamut calibration and a 91% screen to body ratio for a seamless viewing experience. The CPUs are not officially confirmed, but presumably, it might come with 11th gen intel processors.

The laptop will have integrated graphics and a 50wh battery for up to 16 hours of battery life. It can also be paired up with up to 16gb LPDDR4X RAM and 1 TB SSD. It has been priced at starting from EUR 999 and has several colour variants to choose from.

Lenovo Yoga slim 7i Pro specifications and price

The Lenovo Yoga slim 7i comes with a 14-inch 90Hz, high-resolution 2.8k display. The CPUs are not officially confirmed, but it might come with 11th gen intel processors also called the tiger Lake CPUs from Intel.

The laptop will have Nvidia GPUs for better performance and a 61Kwh battery for up to 18 hours of battery life. It can also be paired up with up to 32GB LPDDR4X RAM and 1 TB SSD. It has been priced at starting from EUR 899 and has several colour variants to choose from.

Lenovo Yoga slim 7 pro specifications and price

The Lenovo Yoga slim 7i comes with a high-resolution 14-inch display. The laptops will come with both 11th gen intel processors and AMD Ryzen 4000 series mobile processors.

The laptop will have AMD graphics and can provide up to 17 hours of battery life. It can also be paired up with up to 16gb DDR4 RAM and AMD Ryzen 9 4900H CPU. The device has been priced at starting from EUR 799.

Lenovo Yoga 6 specifications and price

The Lenovo Yoga slim 6 comes with a 13-inch full-HD display. The laptop will have AMD graphics and can provide up to 18 hours of battery life. It can also be paired up with up to AMD Ryzen 7 4700U mobile processor and 16gb LPDDR4X RAM. It has been priced at starting from EUR 899 and has several colour variants to choose from.

Lenovo has launched some pretty good devices. We have to wait and see at what prices do they arrive in India for the final verdict. The Lenovo slim 7i, Lenovo slim 7i pro and Lenovo yoga 7i will be available by the end of November. The Lenovo yoga slim 7 pro will be available by the end of this month, and Lenovo Yoga 6 will go on sale in October.