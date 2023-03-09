Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to Invest $500 Million in Indian Eyewear Startup Lenskart

The potential acquisition of a stake in Lenskart Solutions Pvt. by Abu Dhabi Investment Authority for $500 million marks a significant move in the eyewear industry, especially in the current economic climate, where tech companies are experiencing a global rout, prompting reduced investment activity and lower valuations.

The deal, expected to value Lenskart at over $4 billion, would enable Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to purchase both existing Lenskart shares and new equity.

Lenskart, which was co-founded in 2010 by Peyush Bansal, is India’s biggest optical brand, backed by prominent investors such as KKR & Co., SoftBank Group Corp., Temasek Holdings Pte, and PremjiInvest. The company utilizes technology and supply chain automation to directly sell glasses and contact lenses to consumers, providing a unique business model.

Despite the challenging economic environment, Lenskart has grown into a profitable business, with plans for an initial public offering within the next four years, as revealed by CEO Peyush Bansal on Bloomberg Television in July.

The potential acquisition by Abu Dhabi Investment Authority highlights the attractiveness of Lenskart’s business model, and its position as a key player in the eyewear industry. The deal would provide Lenskart with the necessary funds to expand its operations and continue to innovate in the industry, further solidifying its position as a market leader.

Moreover, the potential investment by Abu Dhabi Investment Authority signifies its confidence in Lenskart’s growth prospects and the promising future of the eyewear industry, despite the current economic challenges faced by the tech industry.

