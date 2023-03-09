Byju’s Aims to Raise $250 Million Ahead of Aakash IPO

Byju’s, the world’s most valuable edtech startup, is reportedly seeking to raise up to $250 million through the issuance of convertible notes by its tutoring service unit, Aakash Educational Services.

The notes will convert into equity at a discount of 20% to the listing price of the unit’s planned initial public offering, according to sources familiar with the matter.

By raising funds through Aakash’s pre-IPO round, Byju’s aims to overcome a liquidity crunch as talks to raise funds at the parent level have been delayed due to a prolonged due diligence process. Byju’s had started conversations with bankers late last year to pick arrangers for Aakash’s IPO.

The acquisition of Aakash for approximately $950 million in 2021 provided Byju’s with a strong foothold in the test preparation segment of the edtech market.

However, due to stalled talks with private equity firm TPG and two Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds for a capital increase at the parent level, discussions to raise funds in Aakash began. Byju’s is also in separate talks with creditors to renegotiate an agreement governing a $1.2 billion loan that is currently in breach of covenants.

Aakash Pre-IPO funding rounds

Founder Byju Raveendran, who comes from a teaching background himself, is now working on a turnaround plan for the company and has pledged to make it profitable this year. This move by Byju’s to raise funds through convertible notes indicates the company’s willingness to explore various financing options to address its financial challenges and position itself for future growth in the competitive edtech market.