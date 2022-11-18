According to FBI, China may spy on Americans, even government employees, via TikTok

TikTok, a video-sharing app, is deemed to be a threat to national security by the FBI. The Beijing-based business ByteDance is the owner of the app.

Additionally, FBI Director Chris Wray yesterday warned legislators that the Chinese government might use the software to sway users’ decisions or take control of their gadgets. A bill to outlaw the app nationally has been sponsored by Florida senator and Republican Marco Rubio.

While talking with Aynne Kokas, many truths unfolded. She teaches media studies at the University of Virginia and oversees the East Asia Center. “Trafficking Data: How China Is Winning The Battle For Digital Sovereignty” is the title of her most recent book.

TikTok, therefore, has many applications. Users under the age of 30 are using it as a forum to learn about politics. It can be observed that this is a website that real people use to conduct global information searches. So, in addition to serving as a platform for entertainment. It has evolved into a crucial component of the communications network.

Among those who believe the Chinese Communist Party could spy on Americans via TikTok are FBI Director Chris Wray and Senator Marco Rubio. TikTok denied to this statement.

The fact that TikTok is a part of a more considerable Chinese government initiative to increase extra-territorial control over digital platforms is what makes it so intriguing.

TikTok exchanges data with ByteDance

Therefore, the Chinese government has encouraged and permitted Chinese enterprises to audit any data they collect for national security purposes because TikTok exchanges data with its parent business, ByteDance. As a result, ByteDance, which is headquartered in Beijing, is now subject to the same national security data assessments.

From the 2010 white paper on the Chinese internet to the 2020 Hong Kong national security law. The law permits control of national security interests outside of China, this has been stated repeatedly.

Is banning the app a solution

The problem with the Rubio measure is revealed. It almost seems absurd to restrict only one of these diverse apps when considering how many platforms in industries like precision agriculture, communications, and gaming are linked to Chinese companies. Therefore, creating more stringent data privacy laws in the US is crucial to safeguard users.

Now the question arises: Is banking only the solution to safeguard data from exposure? Aynne Kokas responds to the statement by saying, “essentially, it’s playing a game of whack-a-mole as we see this expansion of China’s digital territory.”