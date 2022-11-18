US crypto company FTX, which has been facing bankruptcy proceedings since last week is said to have transferred its funds into the Bahamas accounts after the company filed for bankruptcy last week on Friday. It is revealed that these transactions were carried out by the former CEO of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried with the help of some unauthorized access to the optics platform after the company filed for bankruptcy protection in the US.

The bankruptcy proceedings in the United States’s Bankruptcy Court in Delaware stated that this is a serious question of the Brahmanian regulators have been involved as the liquidators off the platform during its bankruptcy proceedings.

The court filings further mentioned that Sam bank transferred the frozen assets with the help of back door entry into the FTX platform and carried out these transactions during the company was going through its bankruptcy protections.

The Debtor regulators have provided credible evidence of how the Bahamian government is very much responsible for access to the Debtor’s systems in which the Bahamas government was working on obtaining digital assets of the Debtor’s regulars accounts, further revealing that these options were carried out after the company filed for the bankruptcy proceedings in the US.

What is the reaction of Sam Bankman to US bankruptcy proceedings?

In a recent chat discussion with the reporter of Vox Sam Bankman mentioned that he is having disdain for regulators in the US. If automation that the regulator in the US makes everything for the private businesses in the US and they don’t protect the customers in the US. Sam Bankman also mentioned that one of the biggest disdain in the US regulation is a bankruptcy proceeding Chapter 11.

The law firm in the US which is representing the site of San Bankman, the firm Landis Rath & Cobb, and Sullivan & Cromwell was also not able to answer the query of the investigations after these revelations were mentioned in the count.

Presently Sam Bankman has been residing in the Bahamas and the state government of Bahamas is undertaking all the primary Institutions of mischiefs into the FTX. It was also rumored that Sam Bankman was planning to fly to Dubai for asylum from the US Regulators and possible legal proceedings.

But these plans of Sam Bankman couldn’t come to Reality as the US has already signed a pact with UAE this year in February for all the civil and criminal proceedings in collaboration.