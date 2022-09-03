According to Samsung, some user data from the United States was compromised in the July incident.

Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS) disclosed on Friday that it experienced a cybersecurity incident in late July that exposed personal information of some customers in the United States.

Customers’ social security numbers and credit card numbers were not hacked, but information such as name, contact and demographic information, date of birth, and product registration data were, according to Samsung, compromised.

It was unclear how many consumers were affected at the time. Reuters’ request for comment was not immediately responded to by Samsung.

“In late July 2022, an unauthorised third party obtained information from several of Samsung’s systems in the United States,” the company stated.