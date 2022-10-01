Acer finally launches Swift 3 OLED laptops in India

Acer India has finally unveiled its new refreshed lineup of Acer Swift 3 OLED laptops within the Indian markets.

The laptop comes with refreshed 2022 specifications onboard with a lot of new upgrades to its internal hardware including it coming with a new 12th generation Intel chipset and more. Let’s take a deep dive into what these new Acer Swift 3 OLED laptops feature.

Acer Swift 3 OLED laptops – Specification and Features it offers

Acer Swift 3 OLED laptops come with a newly refreshed lineup of specifications for this year where we have got to see the laptop featuring a bigger 14-inch OLED panel with the support for a peak resolution of 2.8K.

The display in this laptop also features a faster 90Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut with up to 500 nits of peak brightness as well. Also, to provide you with a better media experience, the laptop display comes in a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Let’s go inside the hood, the laptop features the latest new Intel’s 12th generation H series chipset which is the top-end i7-12350H processor onboard. The powerful chipset is coupled with a faster LPDDR5 RAM of up to 16GB and also a faster PCIe storage of up to 512GB SSD. This laptop has also been verified within Intel Evo Certification.

To provide you with better heat management, the laptop also features two different heat pipes and an air inlet keyboard which by using the Fn+F shortcut can help you to tweak fan tuning.

This Acer Swift 3 OLED laptop also features a bigger battery of up to 57Whr battery with the support for fast charging and this laptop with a bigger can provide an overall entire battery backup of up to 4 hours and 30 minutes.

On the front side, you will also get a FULL HD camera in the front side with the support for Acer’s new build TNR which is also called the Temporal Noise Reduction Technology.

The laptop also comes with the latest Wi-Fi 6E alongside with Bluetooth Version 5.2 as connectivity features.

Talking about the port side, the laptop also comes with two sets of USB 3.2 ports alongside a single USB Type-C port and also an HDMI and a Finger Print Scanner.

Acer Swift 3 OLED Laptops – What’s the launched pricing?

Talking more about the pricing side, this new Acer Swift 3 OLED laptop comes with a great range of specifications on board, and also all these features come with a combination of great pricing too.

The laptop has been launched for a price of Rs. 89,999 and now it’s already available for sale via the Amazon India platform, Acer Exclsubve store, Croma, and also in Vijay Sales.