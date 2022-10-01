Pre order details for Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Tipped Online

Technology giant, Google is reportedly planning towards launching its refreshed flagship lineup for this year, which is the new Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro series. However, prior to the official launch, we already have updates about the pre-order details for these upcoming flagships for the year.

If you are also among the users who have been waiting for Google to launch these new smartphones, do check out our entire post, as here we have got you covered with everything you should be knowing about this new smartphone.

Google India to launch Google Pixel 7 series

If we talk more about the Pixel 7 series launch in Indian markets! We have reports claiming that Google India is reportedly parenting with e-commerce giant, Flipkart India in order to sell its new Pixel lineup in India.

Talking about the pre-order details, we have reports claiming that this pre-order for these new Pixel 7 smartphones will be starting on Flipkart India at around 9:30 PM on the 6th of October this year. However, the details about the launch of these new smartphones are yet to be announced.

What else do we know about this upcoming Google Pixel 7 series

As of now, we know that Google might be starting the Pre-order of these new Google Pixel 7 as well as Pixel 7 Pro series on the 6th of October this year.

Talking more ab0out this smartphone, we have reports claiming that this smartphone will be featuring a new premium design with the finishing of metal on the side as well as glass on the backside.

We also have reports claiming that these new Pixel 7 series smartphones will be launched in three different color options including:

Lemongrass,

Snow, and

Obsidian Black

This was for the standard Pixel 7 smartphones, now if we talk about the Pro variant, which is the Google Pixel 7 Pro, we will get to see this smartphone being launched in three other different color options including:

Hazel,

Snow White, and

Obsidian Black

All of these smartphones here will be featuring a premium-looking dual-tone design where there is going to be a darker shade on the horizontal camera shell.

Talking more about these smartphones, it’s been speculated that Google will be adding a new Tensor G2 chipset which will be developed by Samsung’s manufacturing process.

Also, on the back side, we will get to see a bigger trio housed camera setup with exceptional photography as well as videography capabilities.

Both of these phones will be coming with a bigger Samsung display on the front side with up to support for 90Hz or 120Hz faster refresh rate options.