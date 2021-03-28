After numerous months of trial, WhatsApp has operated out the two-step verification security feature which will restrict anyone other from initiating your WhatsApp phone number without a six-digit passcode.

How to enable the Two-Step Verification Feature

To facilitate this security feature users should open WhatsApp > Settings > Account > Two-step verification > Enable. Start a six-digit passcode (which you will quickly remember) and verify the same. After this you will be advised to insert your email id, this feature is free but you should opt for it. This email address will enable WhatsApp to give you a link via email to disable two-step verification in case you ever forget your six-digit passcode, and also to help safeguard your account.

If you don’t want to insert the email address, WhatsApp says it will help you to enter your passcode “periodically” to help you remember it. When this safety feature is set up no one will be able to confirm your phone number without giving the passcode.

How does it work?

After you have initiated the two-step verification, the next moment your SIM card is inserted into a new device to enter WhatsApp, there will be a ready to open your six-digit passcode. If the code doesn’t suit, your number will not be allowed to reverify on WhatsApp within 7 days of last working WhatsApp without your passcode. If you did opt to enter your email address while opening the feature, it will appear handy.

However, if you decline to give either of the two, your WhatsApp account will be unavailable for 7 days. Following this, your number will be permitted to re-verify on WhatsApp without your passcode, but you will miss all pending messages upon re-verifying, they will be deleted.

Why should you activate it?

Think of a circumstance where your telephone gets taken, your SIM card is removed from your telephone and entered in another gadget. On the off chance that you don’t have a two-step verification set, the individual who took your telephone will want to get to your WhatsApp and every one of the individual conversations in it.

The solitary drawback to this feature update is that if you or any other individual possessing your telephone attempts to handicap the two-venture confirmation, WhatsApp doesn’t quick them to enter the password. In a perfect world, there ought to be a check of the password before impairing it.