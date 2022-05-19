Adani Group to Enter Healthcare Industry

The spokes people of the Adani Group have come to announce that the conglomerate will be making their debut in the Indian healthcare industry. They went to say that the conglomerate has added yet another subsidiary under their wing which will be offering services in the field of healthcare in the country.

Adani Health Ventures Limited is the name given to this new company and it will be taking on the responsibility of all healthcare related work which includes offering and construction of diagnostic and medical infrastructure for their clients.

The company has been approved by all the necessary agencies and governmental organisations and they have already set aside a paid-up share capital that is worth Rs. 1 lakh. There has been no specific date as to when the company will open up and start their operations. In a recent statement, it was stated that they will be starting their daily operations ‘in due course time’.

Adani Group has been making waves for a few months now with a whole host of acquisitions. The biggest one was Holcim, a Swiss based company that produces and sells innovate and sustainable building materials keeping the environment as their main priority. The conglomerate also acquired Mumbai based Ambuja Cements. Over the past few years, Ambuja Cements has grown to be one of the most popular and successful cement producing and retailing companies in the country.

Over the past 8 years, the Adani Group has added over 30 companies under their wing in various industries in the country. Just like their competitors Tata Group and Reliance Industries, the Adani Group is also looking to diversify and rule every single industry they decide to dive in to. Currently, their biggest acquisition has been the Mumbai Chatrapati Sivaji Airport which is the busiest airport in the country as they host the most international and domestic travellers. The conglomerate is revamping the airport as well to give the people a more complete experience instead of just flying. They are even massive players in the port and shipping industry and even the power industry in the country.

It has been predicted that the healthcare industry in India is set to get bigger and bigger as the years go by. The Adani Group has seen this potential and took the decision to take the jump now and set themselves as the top dog before any other established group or company can.