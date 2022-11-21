Adani group’s Rs 493-cr open offer for NDTV to start from Tuesday

According to recent reports, Adani group’s open offer to acquire an additional 26 percent stake at New Delhi television begins on Tuesday. The offer will close on Decmber 5, and it involves 16.7 million shares at rupees 294 per piece. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

About the offer

Recent reports suggest that on Frdiay, the directors of NDTV asked shareholders to carefully review the open offer because the share price was more than the open offer price. Pranoy Roy and Radhika Roy are promoters of NDTV. They directly hold 15.94 per cent and 16.32 per cent stakes respectively in the company. While foreign portfolio investors hold 14.72 per cent stake in the company, and individuals and other entities hold a total of 23.84 per cent stake in the firm.

About NDTV

About Adani group

