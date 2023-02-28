Adani’s CFO dismisses refinancing and capital injection plans at Hong Kong roadshow

Gautam Adani’s net worth has dropped below $50 billion, as per the Forbes real-time billionaires index, due to allegations of misgovernance and fraud levied against the Adani Group by short-seller Hindenburg Research.

How Adani Group will perform in 2023?

Adani is now ranked 25th on the list of the world’s richest individuals, with a net worth of $47.9 billion. The financial disclosures made by Adani and his aides have come under question both domestically and overseas, causing concern in the financial market and prompting investors to reconsider their association with the Adani Group.

The fallout from Hindenburg’s allegations has been felt across the globe, with many groups and banks rethinking their investment in the Adani Group. The only bank that has provided full support to the Adani Group is the Bank of Baroda, a public sector bank in India.

The Indian stock market has also been impacted by the allegations, with Adani Group stocks experiencing volatile swings since the release of Hindenburg’s report. The situation has raised questions about the future of the Adani Group and its ability to maintain its current level of success.