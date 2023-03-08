Adidas to cut dividends as company stares at first annual loss in thirty years

Adidas, the German multinational footwear and textile company, announced on Wednesday that it would reduce its dividends for 2022. This decision comes as a result of Adidas severing ties with famous rapper Kanye West, which could lead to the company’s first annual loss in thirty years.

The company will recommend a dividend of 0.70 euros ($0.7374) per share, down from 3.30 euros a share in 2021, at a May 11 annual general meeting, it said.

In October 2022, the sportswear brand ended its business partnership with Kanye West’s Yeezy brand following public backlash against the singer for making anti-Semitic posts and comments on social media platforms. The Adidas Yeezy Fashion collaboration, which began in 2015, generated $2 billion in annual sales for Adidas, accounting for approximately 10% of the brand’s overall revenue.