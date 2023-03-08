Adani Group Investment by GQG Partners Could Expand Further, Says Founder

GQG Partners’ founder, Rajiv Jain, has indicated that the investment firm is likely to expand its stake in the Adani group following their recent infusion of $1.9 billion into the Indian conglomerate.

This announcement comes in the wake of their purchase of shares worth $1.87 billion in four Adani group companies, which marked the first significant investment in the company since a critical report by a short-seller triggered a major decline in the stock price earlier this year.

Jain’s comments suggest that GQG Partners adopts a strategic approach to building its position in companies, starting with a small investment and then expanding it based on performance and earnings. He also stated that their investment in Adani is not yet at full size, indicating that they may seek to increase their holdings in the company.

Jain’s visit to Australia this week to meet with investors, including some of the country’s largest pension funds, demonstrates the significant interest and attention that this investment has attracted. Cbus Super, one of these pension funds, has already questioned GQG Partners about their investment in Adani.

GQG Partners’ decision to invest heavily in the Adani group despite the recent controversy surrounding the company highlights the potential opportunities and risks involved in investing in emerging markets. It also underscores the importance of taking a long-term view of investments and carefully assessing the potential risks and rewards before making significant commitments.