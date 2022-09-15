Adobe to buy Figma for approximately $20 Billion

According to recent reports, Adobe is all set to buy Figma and they have cut out a deal for 20 billion dollars. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

Statements given by people about this acquisition

“Together, Adobe and Figma will reimagine the future of creativity and productivity, accelerate creativity on the web, advance product design and inspire global communities of creators, designers and developers,” claims Adobe. “The combined company will have a massive, fast-growing market opportunity and capabilities to drive significant value for customers, shareholders and the industry.”

Until then, Figma will remain untouched for now. “We plan to continue to run Figma the way we have always run Figma — continuing to do what we believe is best for our community, our culture and our business,” explains Dylan Field, co-founder and CEO of Figma. “Adobe is deeply committed to keeping Figma operating autonomously.” Field will continue to serve as CEO and report to Adobe president David Wadhwani.

About Adobe

For people who are not very clear about Adobe, it is a computer software company. It has used creativity and technology to make people’s life easier and quicker. Giving a finer print than paper, it has made it easy for people to actually go through documents online instead of taking a hard copy. With the help of Adobe Creative Cloud, they help people explore their creativity by giving them extra features for them to exploit their potential. In case your business is a digital one, then there is no better app to help you other than Adobe. This app will help you deliver work with excellent quality which will help you expand your business eventually and will also help you expand your business.

About Figma

Figma was founded by Evan Wallace and Dylan Field. Figma is able to link different people through the designing process in the best way possible. Field’s original objective was to “make it so that anyone can be creative by creating free, simple, creative tools in a browser.”The company was described in a 2012 article by The Brown Daily Herald more vaguely as “a technology startup that will allow users to creatively express themselves online.” Although the company had to face a lot of challenges initially, it finally became stable and now it is being acquired by one of the top companies Adobe. With its amazing and fascinating designs, it is all set to make Adobe an ever more popular company.