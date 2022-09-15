Samsung has taken no decision regarding returning to the Russian Market

According to various reports, Samsung has taken no decision regarding its return to the Russian Market. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

Russian Markets and Samsung

As per recent reports, a newspaper was reported saying that Samsung was coming back to the Russian market. When the firm was asked about it, it replied saying that it had made no decision regarding returning back to the Russian markets. It has been six months since the company stopped sending shipments to the country, because of its invasion of Ukraine. A source was reported telling a Russian newspaper that Samsung will be coming back in October and starting with its sales. Samsung froze shipments in early March citing “current geopolitical developments.”It’s not just smartphones — Samsung’s suspension includes products ranging from “chips to smartphones and consumer electronics,” a source informed Bloomsberg. Many companies like Google and Reddit have also taken strict action against the country.

About Samsung

This company came into existence in the year 1938 and is known for its electronics. Samsung has created quite a name for itself globally. People prefer buying Samsung electronics over other brands because Samsung has established trust and reliability among its customers. People know that if they buy Samsung, they have made a safe decision. Samsung has been a company that constantly tries to reinvent itself and never disappoints its customers. The constant support that they receive from their consumers is what keeps them on their toes and helps them work harder. Samsung is also making donations to humanitarian efforts. “Our thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted and our priority is to ensure the safety of all our employees and their families,” the company says. “We plan to actively support humanitarian efforts around the region, including aid for refugees. To this end, we are donating $6 million, including $1 million in consumer electronics products, as well as voluntary donations from our employees.”

Russia and Ukraine conflict

If you are one of those people who has no clue about what’s going on between Russia and Ukraine, then this article won’t disappoint you. So, in simple terms, Russia invaded Ukraine. Many people and companies are protesting against this invasion as it is endangering many young lives and families. Many people have already left the country to settle somewhere else. The two countries have not had a very amicable history all throughout the years, but this invasion has destroyed their equation completely.