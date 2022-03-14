Advanced LinkedIn Automation Tools to Compare

Both Dripify and Octopus CRM are LinkedIn automation tools used for automating simple tasks on LinkedIn. Many professionals use these tools today to maintain an active presence on their LinkedIn accounts. However, choosing the right automation tool is critical for your business’ success. In this article, we compare two of the top-rated automation tools for LinkedIn — Dripify and Octopus CRM — to help you choose the right platform for you.

What is Dripify?

Founded in 2019, Dripify is a cloud-based LinkedIn automation tool for advanced B2B lead generation. It can be used for various tasks such as creating campaigns, prospecting, managing conversations, and exporting leads from LinkedIn.

Amongst all automation tools available for LinkedIn, Dripify is considered one of the most advanced. Its system allows users to create a sales funnel within minutes. It also automates tasks faster and is designed to close more deals than any other tool. Using Dripify for your sales team can enhance their LinkedIn prospecting efforts. It does this seamlessly while on autopilot.

Dripify Pros

Cloud protection security

Easy-to-use simple user interface

Lead nurturing

Data extraction

Good training resource videos

Zapier integration

Offers free trial

What is Octopus CRM?

Octopus CRM is a complete LinkedIn automation tool for business owners, marketers, and recruiters. It’s designed to improve prospecting and lead generation efforts on LinkedIn. With Octopus CRM, you can send personalized connection requests to targeted people on LinkedIn. You can also auto-view profiles, auto-endorse skills, and build marketing funnels.

Like other automation tools, you can also review your stats and performance on its dashboard. Octopus CRM can also be integrated with Zapier from where you can push data from LinkedIn to hundred other apps for business use.

Octopus CRM Pros

Intuitive user interface

Good customer support

Connect by email

Zapier and Hubspot integration

Marketing funnel campaigns

Stat reporting for evaluating performance

Free trial

How They’re Similar

There are many similar things about the two automation tools. Here are some features that you can find in both. The first is sales funnel creation. Both Dripify and Octopus CRM allow the creation and customization of sales funnels for LinkedIn.

Dripify and Octopus CRM both have user-friendly and simple interfaces. You can easily maneuver them even without advanced knowledge. Both also offer advanced analytics to measure important metrics and analyze for better performance.

When it comes to bypassing the weekly invitation limit, both Dripifyand Octopus CRM does this easily. Through email, you can send 500+ connection requests without risking your LinkedIn account from bans and suspensions.

Also, both Dripify and Octopus CRM are compatible with all LinkedIn account types. It doesn’t matter if you have Free LinkedIn, Premium, Sales Navigator, or Recruiter Lite, you can take advantage of all the great features of these tools.

When it comes to their target audience, there are slight differences but ultimately both Dripify and Octopus CRM are designed for businesses, marketers, and recruiters.

How They’re Different

Octopus CRM is a chrome extension for LinkedIn that you have to download and integrate with your LinkedIn. Dripify is a cloud-based software that can be integrated with other third-party apps. Cloud-based tools are harder to detect than chrome plug-ins which makes them safer when it comes to bans.

Octopus CRM offers automation of simple tasks on LinkedIn such as sending connection requests, endorsing skills, and visiting profiles. Dripify offers the same kind of automation through its drip campaigns. Drip campaigns are sequences of automated LinkedIn actions you can either create from scratch or select from templates.

Dripify vs. Octopus CRM: Pricing

Both Dripify and Octopus CRM offer free trials and have affordable pricing plans compared to other LinkedIn automation tools. Here’s an overview of Dripify’s and Octopus CRM’s pricing plans:

Octopus has three pricing tiers: Starter, Pro, Advanced, and Unlimited.

Starter: $6.99 per month / best for LinkedIn users who don’t have any marketing experience

Pro: $9.99 per month / best for LinkedIn users with a bit of experience in LinkedIn prospecting

Advanced: $14.99 per month / best for recruiters, business owners, and marketers

Unlimited: $24.99 per month/ best for LinkedIn users with extensive experience in LinkedIn prospecting and lead generation.

Dripify has three pricing tiers: Basic, Pro, and Advanced.

Basic: $39 per month / best for LinkedIn users and newbie marketers

Starter: $59 per month / best for full-time digital marketers

Advanced: $79 per month / best for marketing managers who handle sales teams

When it comes to pricing, it’s clear that Octopus CRM is more affordable compared to Dripify. However, it’s also important to take note that Dripify is a better lead generation tool while Octopus CRM is more of a prospecting tool that also helps automate simple tasks on LinkedIn.

Octopus CRM’s simple and cheap pricing structure makes it an attractive choice for users who simply want to try automation. Because of its affordable pricing, it’s great for people who might still be hesitant about automation and want to try automation tools for the first time.

Dripify vs. Octopus: Capabilities

Automation

Dripify’s automation capabilities are focused on generating leads on autopilot. The process of setting it up is also fast and easy. Octopus CRM’s automation, on the other hand, is focused on prospecting efforts and growing your business on LinkedIn. Both help you automate busy work so you can focus on more important tasks such as closing sales or getting leads.

Creating Campaigns

Dripify allows users to create drip campaigns. You can use LinkedIn activities to create a sales funnel. However, Dripify doesn’t have a mobile app so you can’t access it from your phone. In Octopus CRM, creating multiple campaigns is possible. This is good if you want to observe different targeted audiences. This allows you to create different marketing strategies for each campaign.

Analytics

Dripify can keep track of marketing results and conversion rates. It gives you a birds-eye view of your overall performance. Everything is now visually clear thanks to its analytic reporting. Octopus CRM also allows users to observe important metrics. You can see every stat on your LinkedIn profile including views, search appearances, and social selling index.

Team Management

Dripify has a special command center where you can onboard team members and monitors their stats. Octopus CRM doesn’t have an option for this but they can create a custom plan if you send a request.

Data Exporting

With Dripify you can also save important information about your leads. This includes their contact numbers and email addresses. You can also do the same on Octopus CRM. You can download and export data from your LinkedIn contacts however emails might not show up on the data as LinkedIn hides email addresses by default.

When it comes to capabilities, it shows that Dripify has more advanced features with specific functionalities that are helpful for marketing and sales. Their third-party integration is also more robust than Octopus CRM. Because of this, we believe that Dripify is superior in this category.

User Interface

Both Dripify and Octopus CRM have user interfaces that are intuitive and easy to use. They’re built for average LinkedIn users as well as marketers and lead generation experts. If you have a team or manage a team, it’s very easy to implement them in your overall workflow. However, we do think that Dripify is slightly more intuitive. They also offer better visualizations so that you can read and analyze data reports better.

Customer Support

Both Octopus CRM and Dripify offer 24/7 support via email only. This is a bit lacking in contrast with other software platforms that offer round-the-clock support via phone and live chat too.

Other Alternatives To Dripify and OctopusCRM

Both Dripify and Octopus CRM are excellent LinkedIn automation tools, but they’re not your only choices. If you’re looking for other software that offers specialized features for your business, the following are our top recommendations:

Zopto: Ideal for automating both lead generation and outreach tasks on LinkedIn

Salesforce: Ideal for building life-long customer relationships through valuable digital marketing data.

We-Connect : Ideal for prospecting and automating your campaigns on LinkedIn

Dux-Soup : Ideal for automating your lead-generating efforts. Provides excellent integration with Zoho, Hubspot, and Pipedrive CRM.

Phantombuster : Ideal for exporting data and automating lead-generating tasks.

Expandi : Ideal for boosting your LinkedIn outreach efforts.

LinkPort : Ideal for exporting data from LinkedIn with integration enabled for Hubspot, Salesforce, Zoho, and Pipedrive.

Verdict: Both Platforms Have Their Own Perks

Automation is an industry that’s still in its early phase. Each year, tools evolve and get better and better. The challenge of finding the right tool for your business has become critical to many businesses. So, here’s our final verdict between Dripify and Octopus CRM summarized in one paragraph:

Overall, Dripify and Octopus CRM are amazing tools. What’s worth noting here is that they are best used for the type of tasks and needs you want to do in LinkedIn. If you want to create better campaigns without sounding spammy to your clients, Dripify is the tool for you. However, if you’re more focused on maximizing your reach and getting in touch with as many potential leads as possible, Octopus CRM is the automation software that’s best for your needs.