Youtube Vanced forced to shut down by Google

On Sunday, March 13, reports came stating the discontinuation of the famous Vanced YouTube application. The reason behind the closure of the app turned out to be a legal threat from the tech giant Google. The creators of the app disclosed that the project would be shut down in the next few days. The owners of Vanced specified that all links for the download of the app would be further removed.

The application is likely to continue working for users who already have it installed in their Android devices. However, with absence of any further updates, the app would expectantly stop functioning at some distinct point. The Vanced creators mentioned that they were compelled to shut the project down owing to “legal reasons.”

Vanced has been discontinued. In the coming days, the download links on the website will be taken down. We know this is not something you wanted to hear but it's something we need to do. Thank you all for supporting us over the years. — Vanced Official (@YTVanced) March 13, 2022

It turns out that Google had sent the Vance creators a cease and desist letter recently. This letter apparently forced the app developers to suspend the distribution and development of the application. An admin from the team of Vanced gave a statement in a Discord message to concerned reporters. They said that the tech giant asked the owners to get rid of all references to ‘YouTube.’ Additionally, Google demanded a change of their logo, and removal of links connected to products of YouTube’s platform.

Vanced has been a popular third-party app for Youtube all this while. Mainly for Android users, its popularity was due to it allowing YouTube users to block all ads of video format. Users could use this functions without taking a Premium subscription. The app also has a true black theme, along with other customisations. These features are not available in the official YouTube application on the Play Store for Android users.

Vanced is the latest victim in the action taken by Google against third-party apps that access its video streaming service. YouTube has since forced two popular Discord music bots offline in 2021. This was prior to them starting to test ad-supported YouTube collaboration into Discords afterwards. The popular Discord music bots, Rythm and Groovy have also avoided advertisements on their service. This enables users of Discord to access music together.

The owners of Vanced put together a Telegram message announcing the discontinuation of the app. Google is yet to respond to requests made for a comment on the situation.