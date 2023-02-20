After a nap, the owner’s Apple Watch prevents fatal internal bleeding.

The Apple Watch saved the wearer’s life by alerting him to a racing pulse after a nap, which prompted a diagnostic test for severe internal injuries. The holder, a profile called “digitalmofo,” took to Reddit and shared the instance with the title, “Well, my Smartwatch 7 just literally saved my life.” “I had my iPhone or watch on dnd for work, and when I went to lunch, I was a little exhausted, so I laid down on my chair for a short nap,” the Redditor clarified a week prior to the post. Following his nap, the holder checked his notices and found at least ten alerts indicating that his heart rate was racing.

“I called out for the end of the day and attempted to put it approximately, but it wouldn’t go away, so I planned a brief video with my Dr. “My doctor had me verify the times and pulse rates, oxygen levels, and then called 911 for me,” the Redditor continued. The owner went on to say that “severe internal bleeding” was to blame.

“Emergency medical services (EMS) initially reported a heart attack, but it turned out to be GI bleeding. “They said I wouldn’t have made it if I hadn’t gotten there for a fluid resuscitation when I did,” the user stated.

