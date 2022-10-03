After Being Refused a Ransom, Hackers Expose LAUSD Data.

The mishap was reported by an iPhone, according to police, who stated the cause of the collision is still under investigation. The iPhone reportedly sensed the hit and immediately alerted emergency services when the owner didn’t answer.

The worst collision in Lincoln in recent memory, according to Assistant Chief Michon Morrow of the Lincoln Police Department. We’ve been trying to come up with another accident this horrible, but nothing has came to mind.

By Sunday afternoon, investigators had not been able to locate any witnesses to the collision, which may make it more difficult to ascertain what transpired.

It will take some time for us to determine the exact reason of this event, Morrow added. “We are investigating every possibility, including drunk driving, speeding, and inattentive driving.”

When contacted by City News Service on Sunday regarding the release, district spokeswoman Shannon Haber declined to confirm it.

The district had been given till Monday to make a ransom payment to the party taking credit for the cyberattack.

The hacking group Vice Society mentioned the LAUSD as one of “our collaborators” in a dark web post that Brett Callow of the cybersecurity company Emsisoft found and reproduced. The post also promised that “The papers would be published by London time on October 4, 2022 at 12:00 a.m.”

Nothing in the post indicated what information had been gathered or what would be made public.

Previously, Carvalho confirmed that the district had received a ransom demand from the entity behind the Labor Day weekend breach, though he would not identify it.

Without entering into any sort of talks, he told reporters, “We can acknowledge… that there has been communication from this actor (hacker) and we have been responsive.” “Having said that, we can now admit that this entity has made a pecuniary demand. We have not reacted to that demand.”

He gave no further details on the demand.

Carvalho informed The Times on Friday that neither the district nor the hackers will accept the ransom demand.

He told the Times, “What I can tell you is that the demand — any demand — would be ludicrous. “But to be perfectly honest, this degree of demand was disrespectful. And we have no intention of engaging in negotiations with that kind of organisation.”

The district acknowledged the threatening information leak in a statement released Friday afternoon, and stated that it is “diligently working with detectives and law enforcement to ascertain what material was impacted and to whom it belongs.”

When the breach was discovered, LAUSD authorities made the remarkable decision to shut down the majority of its computer systems while they investigated the entire scope of the online intrusion.

Systems were then progressively brought back online.

Carvalho had previously stated that the district was being cautious when bringing computers back online since it looked that the hackers had set a number of digital “tripwires” that could have disabled other systems.

According to officials, the malware had no impact on any of the district’s operations, including lessons. However, the nation’s second-largest school system has been given the enormous responsibility of forcing students and staff to reset their district passwords.

Officials from the district had said that the attack temporarily disrupted the LAUSD website and email system. However, according to officials, neither payment nor staff health care were impacted by the attack, nor did it have an influence on the safety and emergency systems in place at schools.

It was unclear whether the fact that a ransom demand had been received weeks after the first attack indicated the hackers had already acquired or may have access to additional sensitive data. According to Carvalho, authorities don’t think any extremely sensitive material was obtained.