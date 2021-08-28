After break, third largest bitcoin whale buys $24M worth of BTC

The mystery BTC whale, who had been sending significant amounts of money to Coinbase on a regular basis, has changed his stance on the world’s largest cryptocurrency. They gathered more than 500 bitcoins on Thursday and Friday, according to on-chain data. With two acquisitions in the last two days, one of the largest Bitcoin whales has rekindled his hunger for accumulating bitcoin.

Bitcoin Whale Has Returned to Purchasing

When it comes to BTC holdings, CryptoPotato has already reported on some of this whale’s activities – whose Bitcoin address finishes in WKDfHQ. For example, data showed that in April, they sold near the all-time high of nearly $60,000.

They bought more coins when the price dropped below $40,000 a few months later. This happened after a barrage of negative press from Elon Musk and China, and bitcoin had retraced more than 50% in a matter of weeks at one time.

They began transferring large amounts of their BTC holdings to Coinbase again in late July. In August, the same thing happened on a few occasions. In reality, the address hadn’t had bitcoin inflows since July 21st (the day following the asset’s most recent meltdown, when the price fell below $30,000).

However, as one of CryptoQuant’s analysts who goes by the Twitter handle VentureFounder pointed out, they have resumed accumulating. On August 27th, this whale wallet purchased 466 bitcoins for $47,400. This was followed by a smaller transaction of 38 BTC on August 26th. At today’s pricing, the 504 coins have a total USD value of roughly $24 million. Both transfers to their address originated from a Coinbase wallet, which is worth mentioning.

Update on Bitcoin prices

Bitcoin is currently trading close to $47,000, as reported earlier today. This followed a near $4,000 retracement in a few days following the peak of above $50,000 on Monday. However, bitcoin is still down approximately 27% since its all-time high in April.

On a year-to-date basis, though, the cryptocurrency is in the black. It started 2021 at around $29,000, representing a 62 percent increase from January 1st.

