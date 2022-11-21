After Elon Musk’s Ultimatum, Twitter Employees Start Exiting

According to recent reports, when Elon Musk gave an ultimatum to his employees saying that either they have to commit to an extremely hectic and hardcore lifestyle or they can resign and leave the company after which 1200 employees decided to resign from the company. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

About the employees who resigned

“Everybody here, we’re all about to get fired from Twitter. I’ve been … nine years and nine months now,” Mr. Miller said. He then even asked other former employees how long they worked at the company. While one man said that they worked at Twitter for over nine years, another stated four years and two months. “Nine years and a month,” said another former worker.

“Happy New Year,” Mr. Miller said in the clip. “Let’s try the badges,” said another employee, referring to the security badges that allow them access to the building.

Musk took to Twitter late on Thursday and said that he was not worried about resignations as “the best people are staying.”

The billionaire owner also added: “We just hit another all-time high in Twitter usage…,” without elaborating.

About Elon Musk

Elon Musk has fired half of the employees at Twitter since he acquired the company. He has refused to let employees work remotely and has also reduced their rest days. Due to such policies, the company lost 1200 employees. Among them, there were many engineers as well. Without them, there is no one to look after the bugs or various viruses. Many top officials also left the company and Musk personally met with them, trying to convince them to stay. Twitter was nearly flooded with farewell notes from the employees who decided to resign. In recent months, Musk has produced policies that have only backfired but still, the billionaire claims that the company has hit an all-time high in its usage.

About Twitter

Twitter is one of the most popular social media companies in the world. The company which banned people like Andrew Tate, Kanye West, and Donald Trump because of creating a nuisance with their tweets are now back on the platform. The platform which is now headed by Elon Musk has reinstated all of their accounts under the banner of ‘free speech’.Elon Musk had promised the users that now since he is the new boss, there will be less strictness on the platform and free speech will be encouraged.