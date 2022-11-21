Federal judge orders Amazon to cease retaliating against employees

On Friday New York federal judge ordered Amazon that the company must cease retaliating against employees for workplace activism.

The mixed ruling by the Eastern District of New York comes nearly two years after the NLRB hit Amazon for firing Gerald Bryson with an unfair practice of labour complaint in the early days of Covid 19 pandemic.

A request for comment about the ruling neither the NLRB nor Amazon responded about it. Also, Bryson’s lawyer did not provide any comment straight away.

Diane Gujarati said the e-commerce company didn’t have to invite them back to the company Bryson but said there was “reasonable cause to believe that an unfair labour practice had been committed” in connection with his termination.

Bryson became the public face at work who organized to improve the safety protocol for Covid-19 at the Company’s warehouse situated at Staten Island warehouse, according to the National Labour Relations Board.

In March 2020 Bryson interrupted a manager’s meeting to advocate for Covid-19 protection at the facility for workers. He was suspended before two demonstrations related to Covid-19 safety and later the company terminated him from his job in April 2020, the NLRB said.

The NLRB claimed that reinstating Bryson was important to show workers that the federal agency can safeguard their labour law. The e-commerce company said that Bryson was terminated for bullying his co-worker.

Separately, an NLRB agency judge oversaw in April that Amazon must offer to reinstate Bryson. Amazon is appealing that ruling.

Recently Amazon also opened its own clinic as they are trying to enter the healthcare business. It also announced that it will be laying off some amount of employees this year and also in the next year as its annual growth is constant at 6.7%.

Amazon launched its “Amazon clinic” on November 15 which is an online service provider that is focused on the concept of a virtual hospital. One can consult common health problems like acne, allergies, dandruff, hair loss, etc. with a professional doctor.