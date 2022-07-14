After launching his own ayurvedic company, an elderly man purchases his first car at the age of 85.

An 85-year-old Gujarati businessman described how the “overnight success” of his post-retirement start-up enabled him to purchase his first car in his golden years. With more than 18.5 million views on Instagram, his video has experienced tremendous online success.

In June 2021, Radha Krishan Choudhary and his wife Shakuntala Choudhary launched the Ayurvedic hair care company Avimee Herbal.

After Choudhary’s retirement as a businessman, the elderly couple began residing with their daughter. Choudhary launched his start-up, joining the growing group of post-retirement entrepreneurs, rather than kicking back and relaxing after more than 50 years of toil. After his daughter complained of severe hair loss, he was motivated to launch the hair care company.

“At 85 years I bought my first car and started my factory,” says a text insert on the video. The video shows the man with his new car. Posted five days ago, the video has received more than 15.4 million views so far. In the caption, he has shared more about his journey.

“We established Avimee Herbal and made it to the hearts of people around the world in less than 6 months. So what did it take to become an overnight success???” says a part of the caption.

What was the Idea?

Choudhary, also known as Nanaji, researched the factors that contribute to hair loss and created a proprietary blend of more than 50 herbs to create his hair oil.

“My daughter, who is now a business partner, asked me to find a remedy for her severe hair loss. I created a mixture of herbal oils after researching the topic for almost a year; it helped my daughter reduce hair loss and improve the texture of her hair,” the 85-year-old said in a popular video on Avimee Herbal’s Instagram page.

Choudhary lists “vision and mission” as the first. We had a very specific goal in mind: to use Ayurveda to assist people in regrowing their hair.

Following “Belief,” the 85-year-old wrote: “What kept us going when the going got tough and people were publicly calling us a scam? BELIEF. We were motivated because we were sure that what we were doing was right.

The final two factors that helped Choudhary’s start-up succeed were hard work and teamwork, and he acknowledged the crucial role his family played in his success.