AgroWave secured $500K from US-based investor

AgroWave, a Gurgaon based startup, has now secured close to $500000 in funding from the US-based investor Sekhar Puli.

It started in Anu Meena in the year 2017. It is working to build a sustainable supply chain for vegetables and fruits.

The company will now going to use the funds to scale its mobile pickup station model in more villages, and it is also building a price prediction model at the supply side for the farmers, for which the company will expand its tech team.

“It’s important to build trust with farmers to work with them. Our mobile pickup station model MPS(s) is helping us build trust with small and medium farmers in rural areas. It is helping them to sell the produce easily in their own village through our mobile app. We are building farm to business mobility supply chain through an integrated network of mobile pickup stations at farm gates. We are focused to build strong technology to create more efficient supply chain,” said Anu.