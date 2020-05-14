Agtech startup Intello Labs raises $5.9m in series A round

Intello Labs, a Gurgaon based, has now revealed that it has secured $5.9 million, which is approx. INR 45 crore in the funding round of Series A led by the Saama Capital.

Some of the new investors who participated in the round include the GROW, and the US-based SVG Ventures THRIVE.

Some of the existing investor’s Omnivore and Nexus Venture Partners also participated in the funding round.

Intello Labs was founded in the year 2016 by the Nishant Mishra, Devendra Chandani, Milan Sharma, and Himani Shah.

He said, “There has been a significant spike in interest from these markets over the past few months, which was further accelerated by COVID-19, and now we have the firepower to go after these opportunities. This new demand, combined with the stickiness of our existing clients, validates the fact that our products bring much-needed transparency and standardization to fresh produce value chains.”

