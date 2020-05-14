SirionLabs secured $44M in the Series C funding round

Enterprise contract management startup, SirionLabs has now secured $44 million in Series C funding round led by the Avatar Growth Capital and Tiger Global.

SirionLabs will now be going to use the new funds to focus on strengthening its leadership. It has also revealed the launch of its new Seattle based Technology Centre and appointed a few leaders.

With this new round of funding, the total capital secured by the SirionLabs is at $66 million. The earlier round was backed by the Sequoia Capital.

Ajay Agrawal, Co-founder, Chairman, and CEO of SirionLabs, said: “SirionCLM’s permissioned ledger architecture does away with analogue contracting processes, which are adversarial in nature, and instead creates a level playing field that gives all companies, whether buyers or sellers, an opportunity to collaborate and leverage a single source of truth in realising business outcomes embedded in contracts. I am delighted to welcome Tiger Global and Avatar Growth Capital as our latest investors. It is a strong vote of confidence in our vision to revolutionise contracting.”

Comments

comments