A recent TikTok video has gone viral on the internet after it posted ChatGPT’s incredulous reaction to President Donald Trump’s alleged physical examination results. The video, posted by account holder @coughbuddy, points out the AI’s analysis that Trump’s reported stats — 215 pounds at 6’3″ with 4.8% body fat — are “virtually impossible” for a 78-year-old man.

The viral clip shows ChatGPT responding that these measurements yield “a biological paradox,” noting that this percentage of body fat is “typically only observed in world-class bodybuilders at peak condition.”

The user on TikTok was reportedly spurred to investigate after having asked the AI to generate an image based on these measurements, only for the AI to generate a picture of a well-built physique that is a far cry from Trump’s actual physique.

“That combination is a sort of biological paradox: a 78-year-old male who sits all day and has normal age-related muscle wasting and 4.8% body fat doesn’t exist on this planet,” ChatGPT’s criticism in the video asserts.

AI Fuels Debate Over Trump’s Medical Results

The dispute is over President Trump’s most recent physical examination conducted on April 11 and has been at the center of a heated social media debate. Social media have raised questions regarding several aspects in the reported results, particularly the extremely low body fat percentage — a figure which would place Trump on par with competitive athletes in their peak training periods.

Medical professionals generally report that healthy body fat levels for men aged 60 years old usually fall between 13% and 25%. Body fat levels of less than 5% are uncommon even for young working athletes and are not exactly sustainable in the long term with the extreme exercise and dietary restrictions involved.

Adding fuel to the skepticism on the web, users have also noted that Trump’s reported height in the listed figure has gone up by one inch from his earlier medical reports, again questioning the validity of the findings of the test.

The video has garnered thousands of social media comments, most of which address the difference between the bulging physique created by AI and the recent public appearances of the former president. Others have seized the moment to remark on the president’s need for transparency regarding health revelations.

“The digital backlash illustrates how AI software is being used more and more to verify assertions and point out contradictions in public statements,” observed social media commentator Sarah Johnson. “It is fascinating to watch how these technologies are entering into our political discourse.”

When AI Meets Politics: A Medical Report Controversy Goes Viral

Trump’s medical history and physical fitness reports have been publicized and under public scrutiny for decades. Throughout his presidential campaign and while he was president, there has been a dispute over the legitimacy of his medical reports, with some medical experts doubting earlier positive health reports.

The White House remains silent regarding an official statement concerning the viral video or the controversy over the results of the presidential physical examination. But the supporters of the president have characterized the online rumors as politically motivated gossip and not real concerns over accuracy of the data.

As social media continues to buzz with memes and opinions about the bizarre stats, the incident highlights the growing intersection of artificial intelligence, social media, and political accountability in the digital era.

Regardless of whether or not the physical numbers reported on end up being explained or corrected, the viral TikTok moment reminds us how quickly information—and doubt—can go viral online, particularly when AI analysis is added to the mix of public figures and their claims.