TikTok’s Washington office is undergoing a significant leadership change as the company’s US public policy chief, Michael Beckerman, is resigning. According to a recent report by The Information, based on an internal staff memo, Beckerman will be moving into a global advisory position within the company.

The timing of this leadership change is especially urgent because TikTok is facing intense regulatory pressure and growing pressure from the US administration. The ubiquitous short-video platform, with more than 170 million users in the US alone, has been a source of national security concerns because it is owned by the Chinese parent company ByteDance.

“Beckerman has been TikTok’s Washington public face through some of its toughest political fights,” said a tech industry analyst who is familiar with the company’s operations. “His departure is a sign of a possible strategic shift in how TikTok is going to approach its government relations at this pivotal moment.”

TikTok US Sale Heats Up Amid Deadline Pressure

Last week, President Donald Trump extended ByteDance another 75 days to dispose of TikTok’s US assets, putting more pressure on the sale process. The White House has been an active participant in the negotiations, and Vice President J.D. Vance is optimistic that the sale terms will be agreed upon before the new deadline runs out.

The forced sale is due to longstanding concerns over data privacy and Beijing’s potential meddling. US officials have long questioned whether the Chinese government could see American user data or mess with the content recommendation algorithms of the platform. “The security concerns about TikTok are not abstract,” said a former national security official.

“When you have an app with that level of reach and influence potentially in the possession of a foreign government, it creates legitimate national security questions that need to be addressed.”

In the meantime, takeover offers for TikTok’s business are getting hot. AppLovin Corp. already signaled that it had made an initial offer, and Amazon and a group led by OnlyFans founder Tim Stokely are also reportedly considering a bid, reports say. Such intense interest is a testament to TikTok’s huge worth in the social media space.

“TikTok’s sale is among the biggest coercive technology transfer deals we’ve witnessed in the past two years,” said one technology investment banker. “The new owner of these assets will have immediate access to a huge user base and a mature content recommendation system that has been extremely attractive to users, particularly younger consumers.”

Amidst Ban Threat and Divestiture Talk, TikTok’s Key Advocate Steps Aside

During his time there, Beckerman was the face of TikTok’s efforts against the US ban threat. He appeared on behalf of the company regularly in front of Congressional hearings and policymakers’ meetings, insisting that TikTok had taken stringent steps to secure US users’ data and operational autonomy from ByteDance.

A spokesperson for the company said that Beckerman will “continue to provide strategic advice” in his new global advisory role, but no details as yet on who would take over for him. Industry observers tell us this new move could mean TikTok knows something is coming, as this is part of continuing the divestiture process.

The suit arrives amid the heightened focus on technology behemoths. Meta Platforms is fighting an antitrust suit from the Federal Trade Commission, attempting to force the corporation to sell WhatsApp and Instagram. Prosecutors indicted Meta for utilizing an illegal “buy or bury” policy in order to maintain its market lead in social networking.

For ByteDance, the forced divestment of TikTok’s US business is a gigantic financial and strategic obstacle. The company has invested significantly in building TikTok’s American presence, and any divestment would likely involve significant changes to how the platform operates in one of its largest markets.