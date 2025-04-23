In a major change for Hollywood’s highest honors show, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Monday that movies made with artificial intelligence can now vie for Oscar gold without penalty.

The new policy of the Academy dictates that the application of AI and other computer technology will “neither add nor detract from the possibility of getting a nomination,” without ruling out further advanced technology in the making of films but ensuring that human imagination is still the priority for deliberation on awards.

This step comes at a time when AI is increasingly being integrated into filmmaking. This year’s Oscars night in March saw several winning films already have AI enhancement integrated into them. Adrian Brody’s Best Actor win for “The Brutalist” included AI technology that perfected his Hungarian accent, while Oscar-winning musical “Emilia Perez” used voice-cloning technology to enhance singing performances.

“The industry is evolving at a very rapid rate, and we must evolve at the same rate,” said an Academy spokesperson. “These guidelines strike a balance between embracing technological innovation and preserving the human artistry that makes film so distinctive.”

Oscar’s Shift: AI Eligibility and Voter Requirements

The Academy announced the new regulations were crafted thoughtfully following recommendations by its Science and Technology Council, a panel of industry professionals that examines new technology and the impact the technology has on filmmaking.

Along with the AI qualification news, the Academy also began another significant revision: Academy members are now required to watch all the nominated films in each category prior to entering final voting. This is with the aim of having voters vote intelligently and not based on reputation or rumor.

The news has evoked a mixed reaction in Hollywood. While some of the directors view AI as something that can be used to support storytelling and produce new opportunities, others are afraid of the implications on the creative workforce of the industry.

“AI will enable us to do things we could not do before, particularly with low budgets,” independent director Maya Chen said. “But there is a thin line between using it as a tool and letting it replace creativity.”

Hollywood, AI, and the Academy

The debate about AI in film production came to the forefront during the 2023 Hollywood strikes, when writers and actors grumbled about losing their jobs. Actress Susan Sarandon expressed a common concern during the strikes: “If you can take my face, my body and my voice and make me say or do something that I had no choice about, that’s not a good thing.”

The strikes eventually led to new union-studio agreements that had provisions regarding the use of AI, but there is doubt about whether these safeguards will be applied in practice.

Others in the industry think AI is not yet flawless. Jonathan Kendrick, co-founder of streaming platform Rokit Flix, likened today’s AI tools to “having a bad writer assist you,” and while AI can assist with outlines, “if you want something with emotional depth, an AI is not going to win you an Oscar.”

Expert animators have also commented that the quality of animation produced by current generative AI cannot be compared to human-made animation, especially for award-winning quality.

In the meantime, high-profile cases have pointed to other issues. Scarlett Johansson recently spoke out about AI’s ability to exploit actors’ likenesses without permission, something that continues to concern performers in the industry.

The Academy’s decision is a testament to the subtle reality of filmmaking today: AI is more and more a component of the creative process, but human judgment, talent, and emotional investment remain the keys to great filmmaking.

As one member of the Academy explained, “We’re not criticising the tools that filmmakers work with; we’re critiquing the art they produce. If AI assists them in telling a better story then that’s okay—but it’s still the human eye that does the most.” With the 2026 Oscars now under a year away, it is unclear how this new policy will impact the next year’s Oscar nominees.